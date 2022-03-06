Menu

Consumer

TikTok to suspend livestreaming, new uploads in Russia over ‘fake news’ law

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 6, 2022 3:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Russia grows more isolated as Western allies unite against Putin' Russia grows more isolated as Western allies unite against Putin
WATCH ABOVE: Russia grows more isolated as Western allies unite against Putin

TikTok, the Chinese-owned video app, said on Sunday it would suspend live-streaming and the uploading of videos to its platform in Russia as it reviews the implications of a new media law signed on Friday by President Vladimir Putin.

Read more: Russia continues crackdown on media, protests amid Ukraine invasion

“We have no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service while we review the safety implications of this law,” the social media company said in a series of Twitter posts. It said in-app messaging would not be affected by the decision.

The U.S. government on Saturday condemned the new law, which threatens jail terms of up to 15 years for spreading what the Kremlin describes as “fake news.”

Story continues below advertisement

— Reporting by Akanksha Khushi and Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru

© 2022 Reuters
