Man sought in TTC assault investigations arrested in Toronto: police

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with several assault investigations in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said Saturday at 6:48 p.m., officers arrested a man at the Finch Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway station.
Officers allege that between Oct. 16, 2021, and Saturday, a man assaulted people on eight separate occasions on TTC property by “spraying them with an unknown substance.”
According to police, the man had a baton, bear spray and an airsoft pistol when he was arrested.
Officers said Delan Lewis, 24, of Toronto, has been charged with three counts of carrying a concealed weapon, three counts of possessing a dangerous weapon, 11 counts of assault with a weapon or imitation weapon, 11 counts of assault with a weapon or imitation weapon, and 11 counts of administering a noxious substance.
The accused appeared in court Sunday morning.
Officers say there may be more victims. Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers.
