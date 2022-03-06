Menu

Crime

Man sought in TTC assault investigations arrested in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 6, 2022 3:00 pm
TTC assault suspect View image in full screen
A Toronto man has been charged in connection with several assault investigations on TTC property, police say. Handout/Toronto Police

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with several assault investigations in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said Saturday at 6:48 p.m., officers arrested a man at the Finch Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway station.

Officers allege that between Oct. 16, 2021, and Saturday, a man assaulted people on eight separate occasions on TTC property by “spraying them with an unknown substance.”

According to police, the man had a baton, bear spray and an airsoft pistol when he was arrested.

Officers said Delan Lewis, 24, of Toronto, has been charged with three counts of carrying a concealed weapon, three counts of possessing a dangerous weapon, 11 counts of assault with a weapon or imitation weapon, 11 counts of assault with a weapon or imitation weapon, and 11 counts of administering a noxious substance.

The accused appeared in court Sunday morning.

Officers say there may be more victims. Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'TTC union joins Canada-wide call for better protection on the job' TTC union joins Canada-wide call for better protection on the job
TTC union joins Canada-wide call for better protection on the job – Feb 23, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
