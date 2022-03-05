Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Calgarians hold rally for Amhara people of Ethiopia

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted March 5, 2022 8:41 pm
Dozens of Calgarians gathered for a peaceful demonstration to denounce ongoing ethnic cleansing in Ethiopia Mar. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Dozens of Calgarians gathered for a peaceful demonstration to denounce ongoing ethnic cleansing in Ethiopia Mar. 5, 2022. Global News

Dozens of Calgarians gathered for a peaceful demonstration Saturday to denounce what they say is ongoing ethnic cleansing of the Amhara people in Ethiopia.

The group gathered at city hall to be a voice for the Amhara people. They say several thousand people have been killed and thousands more displaced.

Read more: Canada urges citizens back from Ethiopia amid unrest: ‘Leave immediately’

Rally organizer Yohannes Niyaro said the situation has been going on for 30 years.

“This has been happening for a very long time,” said Niyaor. The Amhara people are just being targeted specifically for being Amhara people. The government isn’t doing anything to help the people in Ethiopia.”

Trending Stories

THE group is calling on the Ethiopian government to put a stop to the killings and wants the Canadian government to acknowledge the situation as well.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ethiopia’s PM claims to lead on front lines as war intensifies' Ethiopia’s PM claims to lead on front lines as war intensifies
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary tagRally tagEthiopia tagEthnic Cleansing tagAmhara tagAmhara ethnic cleansing tagCalgary Amhara tagCalgary Ethiopia rally tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers