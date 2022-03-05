Calgarians hold rally for Amhara people of Ethiopia

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of Calgarians gathered for a peaceful demonstration Saturday to denounce what they say is ongoing ethnic cleansing of the Amhara people in Ethiopia.

The group gathered at city hall to be a voice for the Amhara people. They say several thousand people have been killed and thousands more displaced.

Rally organizer Yohannes Niyaro said the situation has been going on for 30 years.

“This has been happening for a very long time,” said Niyaor. The Amhara people are just being targeted specifically for being Amhara people. The government isn’t doing anything to help the people in Ethiopia.”

THE group is calling on the Ethiopian government to put a stop to the killings and wants the Canadian government to acknowledge the situation as well.

