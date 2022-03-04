Menu

Canada

Zelenskyy criticizes NATO for refusing to impose no-fly zone over Ukraine

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 4, 2022 6:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau to meet with European allies to discuss further response to Russia-Ukraine conflict' Trudeau to meet with European allies to discuss further response to Russia-Ukraine conflict
WATCH: Trudeau to meet with European allies to discuss further response to Russia-Ukraine conflict

In a bitter and emotional speech, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized NATO for refusing to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, saying it will fully untie Russia’s hands as it escalates its attack from the air.

“All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you, because of your weakness, because of your lack of unity,” he said in a nighttime address. “The alliance has given the green light to the bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages by refusing to create a no-fly zone.”

Read more: Trudeau defends NATO rejection of Ukraine’s no-fly-zone request

On Friday, NATO refused to impose a no-fly zone, warning that to do so could provoke widespread war in Europe with nuclear-armed Russia.

“All that the alliance was able to do today was to pass through its procurement system 50 tons of diesel fuel for Ukraine. Perhaps so we could burn the Budapest Memorandum,” Zelenskyy said, referring to the 1994 security guarantees given to Ukraine in exchange for the withdrawal of its Soviet-era nuclear weapons.

“You will not be able to pay us off with liters of fuel for the liters of our blood, shed for our common Europe.”

© 2022 The Associated Press
