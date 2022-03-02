Newest Peterborough police service dogs receive badges

Send this page to someone via email

Badges were handed out Wednesday to two new additions to the Peterborough Police Service’s K9 unit.

Police service dogs Gryphon and Mag received their official police badges during a ceremony at the police station.

Gryphon is an 18-month-old Dutch shepherd who completed a 15-week training course run by the Niagara Regional Police Service. With handler Const. Dillon Wentworth, Gryphon is now certified for general purpose patrol, specializing in human scent detection and location, suspect apprehension, article detection, handler protection and narcotics detection.

Mag, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, is trained in firearms and ammunition detection. After completing her basic training in October 2021, she has been operational in the City of Peterborough alongside PSD Isaac and her handler Const. Robert Cowie. Mag was donated to the service by Grassroots Kennels.

Gryphon and Mag display their new police service dog badges.

According to the service’s 2020 divisional report, its canine unit (Cowie with Isaac and Const. Kyle Adey with PSD Chase) was dispatched a combined 490 times and involved in 304 assignments.