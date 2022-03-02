Menu

Crime

Newest Peterborough police service dogs receive badges

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 2, 2022 2:47 pm
The Peterborough Police Service added two new police dogs with Gryphon, left, and Mag. View image in full screen
The Peterborough Police Service added two new police dogs with Gryphon, left, and Mag. Peterborough Police Service

Badges were handed out Wednesday to two new additions to the Peterborough Police Service’s K9 unit.

Police service dogs Gryphon and Mag received their official police badges during a ceremony at the police station.

Read more: Paw patrol — Peterborough Police Service add two new canines

Gryphon is an 18-month-old Dutch shepherd who completed a 15-week training course run by the Niagara Regional Police Service. With handler Const. Dillon Wentworth, Gryphon is now certified for general purpose patrol, specializing in human scent detection and location, suspect apprehension, article detection, handler protection and narcotics detection.

Mag, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, is trained in firearms and ammunition detection.  After completing her basic training in October 2021, she has been operational in the City of Peterborough alongside PSD Isaac and her handler Const. Robert Cowie. Mag was donated to the service by Grassroots Kennels.

Gryphon and Mag display their new police service dog badges. View image in full screen
Gryphon and Mag display their new police service dog badges. Peterborough Police Service

According to the service’s 2020 divisional report, its canine unit (Cowie with Isaac and Const. Kyle Adey with PSD Chase) was dispatched a combined 490 times and involved in 304 assignments.

Peterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagPolice Dog tagCanine Unit tagK9 tagK9 Unit tagPolice dogs tagPolice Service Dog tag

