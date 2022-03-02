Menu

Crime

Quebec watchdog probes fatal police shooting in Shawinigan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2022 12:56 pm
Sûreté du Québec insignia on a SQ officer in St-Pacide, Quebec, Saturday, May 22, 2021. View image in full screen
Sûreté du Québec insignia on a SQ officer in St-Pacide, Quebec, Saturday, May 22, 2021. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating after police shot a man dead on Tuesday in Shawinigan, Que., almost 200 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) says in a statement that Quebec provincial police received a 911 call about 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday about a man behaving strangely inside a business.

Read more: No charges to be filed against Montreal police officers in Old Port shooting from 2020

Police say the man, about 60 years old, was allegedly armed with a knife.

The watchdog says police fatally shot the man, who was allegedly being menacing toward them.

Read more: BEI clarifies that teen did not receive CPR after being shot by Quebec police

Five investigators have been assigned to the case and will receive technical support from the Montreal police.

Watchdog investigators say anyone with information about the case can contact them directly through their website.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
