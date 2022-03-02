Quebec watchdog probes fatal police shooting in Shawinigan

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating after police shot a man dead on Tuesday in Shawinigan, Que., almost 200 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) says in a statement that Quebec provincial police received a 911 call about 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday about a man behaving strangely inside a business.

Police say the man, about 60 years old, was allegedly armed with a knife.

The watchdog says police fatally shot the man, who was allegedly being menacing toward them.

Five investigators have been assigned to the case and will receive technical support from the Montreal police.

Watchdog investigators say anyone with information about the case can contact them directly through their website.