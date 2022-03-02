Police in N.B. seize 11 firearms, arrest 2, in drug trafficking investigation

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in New Brunswick say they have seized 11 firearms alongside what is believed to be cocaine in a drug trafficking investigation.

Police say they executed a search warrant on Feb. 25 on Grand Carey Rd. in Six Roads, N.B.

In addition to the firearms and suspected drugs, police say they also seized money and drug-trafficking paraphernalia, including digital scales and ammunition.

Two people from Six Roads, a 53-year-old man and 52-year-old woman, were arrested in the investigation. They are set to appear in court on May 24.

“These efforts focus on disrupting and dismantling the trafficking of illegal drugs in our province,” read Wednesday’s release

