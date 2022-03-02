Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police in N.B. seize 11 firearms, arrest 2, in drug trafficking investigation

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted March 2, 2022 11:32 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: March 2' Global News Morning New Brunswick: March 2
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global New Brunswick.

RCMP in New Brunswick say they have seized 11 firearms alongside what is believed to be cocaine in a drug trafficking investigation.

Police say they executed a search warrant on Feb. 25 on Grand Carey Rd. in Six Roads, N.B.

In addition to the firearms and suspected drugs, police say they also seized money and drug-trafficking paraphernalia, including digital scales and ammunition.

Read more: Feds to spend $1.8M on safety equipment at Saint John Airport

Two people from Six Roads, a 53-year-old man and 52-year-old woman, were arrested in the investigation. They are set to appear in court on May 24.

Trending Stories

“These efforts focus on disrupting and dismantling the trafficking of illegal drugs in our province,” read Wednesday’s release

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Radio communication details RCMP response during mass shooting' Radio communication details RCMP response during mass shooting

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Firearms Seized tagNB Crime tagNB drug trafficking tagNB rcmp news tagNew brunswick drug bust tagRCMP drug trafficking tagsix roads drug bust tagSix roads police tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers