Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Connections between HSR and GO Transit set to be free in mid-March

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 2, 2022 9:19 am
Connections between GO train or GO bus service and Hamilton's HSR service will be free starting March 14. View image in full screen
Connections between GO train or GO bus service and Hamilton's HSR service will be free starting March 14. Don Mitchell / Global News

Connecting between Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) buses and GO service in Hamilton is set to become a free transaction starting March 14.

Metrolinx has paired up with 12 more transit agencies across Ontario to offer a “co-fare discount” which means it’ll be free to take the HSR and hop on GO or vice versa.

Riders will still have to pay the $2.55 cent HSR fare initially, but it’ll be automatically deducted from your PRESTO card when you connect with either a GO bus or train.

Read more: Metrolinx ‘closely monitoring’ supply chain issues that might impact Hamilton’s LRT project

The discount applies only to those with PRESTO Cards and is deducted automatically when tapping between GO and the HSR.

Additional youth fare reductions are also being offered by Metrolinx, which will apply to post-secondary students as well.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The discounts, for youth aged 13 to 19, will increase to 40 per cent off the full adult fare, which the government says is almost double the current discounts.

Associate transportation minister Stan Cho says that as the province eliminates fees for licence plate renewals and removes tolls on Highways 412 and 418, the government is also making public transit cheaper.

A government spokesman says the moves will cost about $4.5 million.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagHamilton news tagMetrolinx tagGO Transit tagHamilton LRT tagHamilton transit tagHamilton Street Railway tagBus fare tagHamilton Transportation taggo transit fare taghamilton bus fare tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers