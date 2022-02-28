SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
World

Russia’s RT, Sputnik to be restricted by Facebook’s Meta in EU

By Elizabeth Culliford Reuters
Posted February 28, 2022 4:54 pm
Click to play video: 'EU must decrease its dependency on Russian oil and gas, Borrell says' EU must decrease its dependency on Russian oil and gas, Borrell says
WATCH: EU must decrease its dependency on Russian oil and gas, Borrell says

Meta Platforms FB.O, parent company of Facebook, will restrict access to Russian state media outlets RT and Sputnik on its platforms across the European Union, the company’s head of global affairs said on Monday.

Read more: Bell, Rogers to remove Russian state media outlet RT, heritage minister says

Nick Clegg said in a Twitter post that the social media company received requests from a number of governments and the EU to take steps in relation to Russian state-controlled media on its platforms.

Clegg said Meta would continue to work closely with governments on the issue.

The European Union said on Sunday it would ban Russian state-owned television network RT and news agency Sputnik. Canadian telecoms operators have also stopped offering the RT channel.

Russian state-run media’s activity on social media platforms has emerged as a contentious issue for big tech companies during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special operation.”

Meta, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Alphabet Inc’s GOOGL.O Google and YouTube have taken measures in recent days to restrict Russian state media from making money from ads on their platforms. Twitter Inc TWTR.N banned RT and Sputnik from advertising on its site in 2017.

Twitter said on Monday it would label and restrict the visibility of tweets containing content from Russian state-affiliated media outlets, in an expansion of its policy to label the state media accounts.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford; Editing by Will Dunham and Leslie Adler)

© 2022 Reuters
