Winnipeg police quell armed incidents at two Point Douglas shelters Sunday

Winnipeg police were called to a pair of weapons incidents at Point Douglas-area shelters less than an hour apart Sunday night.

Police said they were called to the first incident around 8 p.m., with a report that a man was inside the building, threatening people with a knife. While officers were en route, the man tried to stab an employee but was restrained by staff.

The suspect, 23, was trying to use “a drug substance” when he was asked to leave, which started the altercation, police said.

He was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, and for failing to comply with conditions.

Just after 9 p.m., police were called to another shelter about a man dealing with psychosis who was believed to be armed.

Police said they found the man in the building and were able to take him into custody with the help of a taser. He was found with bear spray and a substance police believed to be meth.

The man, 26, is charged with possession of a weapon, meth possession, and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

He was taken to hospital for a medical assessment.

“These shelters play an incredible and fundamental role in some of the societal challenges that Winnipeg faces,” said Const. Jay Murray.

“I think many people tend to take for granted the work that goes on in these shelters and the challenges that they face. One of those issues is violence.

“Unfortunately, we’ve seen a number of incidents over the past year … violent incidents that have occurred at these shelters, and the Winnipeg Police Service is prepared to respond. And we’ve been successful in terms of de-escalating and taking these individuals into custody.”

