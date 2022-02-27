Menu

Weather

‘Seek shelter’: City officials issue extreme cold weather alert for Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 27, 2022 9:53 am
Steam rises as people look out on Lake Ontario in front of the skyline during extreme cold weather in Toronto on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016. View image in full screen
Steam rises as people look out on Lake Ontario in front of the skyline during extreme cold weather in Toronto on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

City officials in Toronto have issued an extreme cold weather alert (ECWA) on Sunday, urging residents to “seek shelter” and “check on loved ones.”

In a press release issued Sunday, the city said it issued the alert based on Environment and Climate Change Canada’s forecast, “especially wind chill forecasts.”

The city said the alert was issued “in anticipation of the cold weather conditions forecasted for the next 24 hours or longer.”

“The ECWA will be in effect until further notice,” the city said.

Read more: Nearly 10,000 potholes filled in Toronto so far this year, mayor says

According to the city, an ECWA is issued when temperatures are forecasted to reach -15 degrees Celcius, or when the wind chill is forecast to reach -20 degrees Celcius or colder.

“ECWAs are issued to ensure Toronto residents take necessary precautions to stay safe from the cold,” the release reads. “They also activate local services that focus on getting and keeping vulnerable residents inside.”

The city said the warming centres that were activated on Jan. 7, will remain open.

The warming centres are located at 129 Peter St., 5800 Yonge St., Exhibition Place Better Living Centre at 195 Prince’s Blvd. and at the Scarborough Civic Centre at 150 Borough Dr.

 

