5 local legends shine amid Hamilton Sports Hall of Fame inductions

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Sports Hall of Fame (HSHOF) is set to induct five new members, including three ‘Legends Class’ athletes, a builder and an official.

The latest inductees are boxer Patsy Brandino, golfer Fritz Martin, swimmer Jack McCormick, baseball infielder Frank O’Rourke and Ivan Miller in the builder category.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the HSHOF has elected to induct a ‘Legends Class’ of three athletes, one builder and one official, who’s accomplishments were, for the most part, prior to 1950,” a spokesperson for the hall said in a release.

Pascal 'Patsy' Brandino - Athlete - Boxing

One of the ‘Battling Brandino Brothers’ from Hamilton’s North End, Brandino won Ontario Amateur Boxing titles in three weight classes and won over 60 fights as a pro.

Story continues below advertisement

Brandino, born in 1923, would win Ontario amateur titles in the 102, 118 and 126-pound divisions, between 1932 and 1942.

As a professional, he had an impressive record of 62-11, reeling off 20 consecutive wins in 1942 before enlisting in the Army.

He became the Canadian Army Lightweight Champion two years later.

Read more: Canada outclasses USA in World Cup qualifier in Hamilton

Brandino would return to the ring in 1945 and become third in the World Light Welterweight rankings.

In 1949 he retired and became a referee for 150 amateur and pro bouts.

He passed away in 1996.

Brandino was elected to the Canadian Boxing Hall of Fame in 1976.

Frederick ‘Fritz’ Martin - Athlete - Golf

Story continues below advertisement

Frederick ‘Fritz’ Martin was a highly successful left-handed golfer who was the Canadian Amateur Champion in 1902 and 1910 and runner-up in 1907 and 1908.

At the time, he was one of the few left-handers ever to win the Canadian Amateur and was considered to be one of the greatest southpaws in North America.

Born in Seneca Township in 1869, Martin also captured the Canadian Seniors’ Golf Association Championship in 1927.

‘Fritz’ was the brother-in-law of the noted George S. Lyon, who won the Olympic golf Title in St. Louis in 1904.

He was the Hamilton Golf and Country Club champion nine times, club captain from 1906 to 1909 and again in 1912 as well as president of the club in 1910.

Story continues below advertisement

Martin, who was a lawyer by profession, was inducted into the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame in 1974, the Ontario Golf Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Hamilton Sports Hall of Fame in 2021.

Fritz Martin passed away, in Hamilton, in 1934.

Jack McCormick - Official - Athlete - Swimming

Known as the ‘Grandfather of Officiating,’ Jack McCormick started his athletic career as a swimmer in 1933 at the Hamilton Public School Swimming Championships.

Story continues below advertisement

McCormick became involved in swimming at age 15 while working in a programme for polio victims.

He would later would expand his portfolio, becoming a coach, administrator and official.

He joined the Hamilton Aquatic Club in 1932 as a founding member, competing for about eight years.

McCormick was a national backstroke champion, holding Canadian records in the 50 and 440 yard events.

During the war, he represented the RCAF in England and was its backstroke champion.

After the war, during which he served in the military, he resumed administrative duties from 1945 until 1970. He was also a Swim Ontario Executive Member during the same period.

He was chairman of National Water Polo between 1948 and 1950 and president of the Hamilton Aquatic Club from 1950 to 1967 and an Ontario Officials Representative with the Ontario Board of Directors for a decade beginning in 1960.

His officiating ranged from working local meets, to being a starter at the 1976 Montreal Olympics. He founded and chaired the Ontario Officials Committee.

Jack McCormick was inducted into the Ontario Swimming Hall of Fame as a Pioneer Builder in 1990.

Ivan Miller - Media - Builder

Story continues below advertisement

Ivan Miller spent 45 years as a sports writer and editor at the Hamilton Spectator and was the first President of the Ontario Sportscasters Association.

Miller, born and raised in the Steel City, was a pitcher with semi-pro teams, including Buffalo. A back injury prevented him from advancing.

He covered all aspects of sports from the Grey Cup to the World Series to the Indy 500 during his sports media career.

Miller was a judge at the Hamilton Jockey Club and treasurer of the Hamilton Curling Bonspiel for a number of years.

He was also member of the committee for the 1930 British Empire Games in Hamilton and raised more than $300,000 for disabled children through sports celebrity nights.

The first curator of the Canadian Football Hall of Fame and Museum, Ivan Miller was inducted into the Football Reporters of Canada Wing of the Hall in 1967.

Frank O’Rourke - Athlete - Baseball

A Canadian professional baseball infielder, James Francis ‘Frank’ O’Rourke played in the Major Leagues for the Boston Braves, Brooklyn Robins, Washington Senators, Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, and St. Louis Browns between 1912 and 1931.

Story continues below advertisement

More than half of his Big League games were at third base, but he also played shortstop and second base.

O’Rourke was born in Hamilton in the early 1890s and is believed to have begun his professional career in 1911, playing in the New England League.

His first documented season in organized baseball was the following year, in Bridgeport, Conn.

O’Rourke played in 1,131 games for six Major League teams. The infielder was a career .254 hitter who drove in 430 runs, while scoring 547. He stole 100 bases.

His best season in the majors was likely 1925, when he hit .293, had 57 RBIs and scored a career-high 88 times.

He would go on to manage and scout.

Frank O’Rourke was posthumously inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in 1996.

2:07 Renowned hockey coach from Saskatchewan inducted into the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame Renowned hockey coach from Saskatchewan inducted into the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame – Jan 20, 2022