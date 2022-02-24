Police seek to identify man after woman sexually assaulted in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on Wednesday, a 20-year-old woman left a restaurant at around 2 a.m., and walked to the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) streetcar stop at Ossington Avenue and Queen Street West.

Police said as the woman waited for the streetcar, an unknown man approached her.

Officers said the man made “numerous sexually inappropriate comments” towards the woman and then sexually assaulted her.

According to police, three men in a vehicle who were driving past at the time stopped to help the woman.

Officers said the man fled the scene.

Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto Police / Provided

Police are now searching for a man who is between five-feet-eight-inches and five-feet-nine-inches tall.

Officers said he has grey hair parted in the middle and a large grey beard.

According to police, he was wearing a black shirt with white stripes on the shoulder, a black zip-up jacket, blue ripped jeans, blue sneakers and was holding a red toque.

Police say they believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

