SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

‘I call them every 20 minutes’: B.C. residents fear for family in Ukraine as invasion escalates

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 24, 2022 12:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine Crisis' Russia-Ukraine Crisis
WATCH: Russian troops have invaded Ukraine. Chilliwack's Chad Martz has been living and working in western Ukraine, and for the last few days has been helping people flee the country.

B.C. residents with family and loved ones in Ukraine are watching in shock at what is happening in their country.

“I can’t sleep at all, for real,” Lisa Panchenko, a Ukrainian citizen currently on a work permit in B.C. told Global News.

Read more: Ukraine says ‘full-scale invasion’ by Russia underway as Putin orders military attack

“The entire night I was just searching … sharing on social media, that’s what people are doing all over the world.

“It’s not just Ukraine, it’s not just Russia, it’s all over right now. From the pandemic, straight up, to world war three, in my opinion.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin defied international pressure and launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine Thursday, telling the West not to intervene in what appeared to be the beginning of the conflict in Europe.

Story continues below advertisement

As of 9 a.m. PT Thursday, the Russian military said it has destroyed 74 Ukrainian military facilities, including 11 air bases.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s Ukrainian community reacts to Russian invasion' Canada’s Ukrainian community reacts to Russian invasion
Canada’s Ukrainian community reacts to Russian invasion

Panchenko said her family, who are in Odessa, was afraid this would happen, adding it’s been eight years leading up to this moment since Russia invaded Crimea.

“They are very concerned and they are hearing bombs around the house,” she said.

She added the best way to help the Ukrainian people from so far away is to share information such as news articles about what is happening and come together in solidarity.

“I call (my family) every 20 minutes or so,” she said. “The borders are closed, there’s no way to leave the country.

“We are fighting for our soil.”

Story continues below advertisement

A B.C. resident is currently working in Ukraine and said he is there to help in any way he can.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Chad Martz and his family live in Chilliwack, B.C., but he is now in the Karpasian mountains in the western part of Ukraine for his job as director of the group Hungry for Life, which will help Ukrainians flee their country.

Read more: North American markets down after Russian invades Ukraine, gold and oil up

He said it is probably the safest part of the country right now.

“It’s actually quite amazing, the Ukrainian people and how resilient they are to crisis like this, but yeah, you do see long lines at the bank because there’s a limited amount of funds that can be received from people. There’s a lot of people in the stores that are purchasing food… you are not seeing people climbing over each other to get to supplies material. but yeah, it’s definitely increased.

Martz said they have been preparing as best they can for this moment but they have been purchasing food and supplies, clothing, beds and readying to host people on their way to the west of the country.

Read more: U.S. lawmaker cites need for $1B in humanitarian aid for Ukraine

Story continues below advertisement

“If the battle comes to our front door, we’ll just have to re-look and re-assess that,” he said. “But as of right now we’re in a really good position. The idea is to stay here and help as many people as we can for as long as can.”

Martz said people are coming in disbelief, anger and frustration at what is happening.

Click to play video: 'Eastern European turmoil as Russia invades Ukraine' Eastern European turmoil as Russia invades Ukraine
Eastern European turmoil as Russia invades Ukraine

“It’s like you’re being bullied by a bigger, stronger person for no reason, for no reason at all,” he said. “And how much this affects so many different people, there’s a lot of anger, there’s a lot of frustration, there’s anxiety from those people who are currently in the conflict zone. So, people are not necessarily shocked as they’ve been dealing with the threat of this for eight years but now that it’s actually happening… it’s tough. It’s tough for everyone that’s here.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Live: World reacts as Russia invades Ukraine

There will be a rally Thursday at noon at the Vancouver Art Gallery in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

It is organized by The Ukrainian Canadian Congress B.C

Everyone is welcome.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ukraine tagUkraine Russia tagUkraine news tagUkraine invasion tagUkraine latest tagrussia invades ukraine tagWhat is happening in Ukraine tagFamily in ukraine taghow to help ukraine tagUkraine invasion thursday tagukraine news update tagUkraine reaction tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers