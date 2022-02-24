‘I call them every 20 minutes’: B.C. residents fear for family in Ukraine as invasion escalates

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. residents with family and loved ones in Ukraine are watching in shock at what is happening in their country.

“I can’t sleep at all, for real,” Lisa Panchenko, a Ukrainian citizen currently on a work permit in B.C. told Global News.

“The entire night I was just searching … sharing on social media, that’s what people are doing all over the world.

“It’s not just Ukraine, it’s not just Russia, it’s all over right now. From the pandemic, straight up, to world war three, in my opinion.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin defied international pressure and launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine Thursday, telling the West not to intervene in what appeared to be the beginning of the conflict in Europe.

As of 9 a.m. PT Thursday, the Russian military said it has destroyed 74 Ukrainian military facilities, including 11 air bases.

Panchenko said her family, who are in Odessa, was afraid this would happen, adding it’s been eight years leading up to this moment since Russia invaded Crimea.

“They are very concerned and they are hearing bombs around the house,” she said.

She added the best way to help the Ukrainian people from so far away is to share information such as news articles about what is happening and come together in solidarity.

“I call (my family) every 20 minutes or so,” she said. “The borders are closed, there’s no way to leave the country.

“We are fighting for our soil.”

This is a dark day. Russia’s attack on Ukraine is an unprovoked war of aggression and must be condemned. I join the PM and allied nations in deploring this illegal and unjust war. We stand with the people of Ukraine, and the many people in BC with family and friends there. — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) February 24, 2022

A B.C. resident is currently working in Ukraine and said he is there to help in any way he can.

Chad Martz and his family live in Chilliwack, B.C., but he is now in the Karpasian mountains in the western part of Ukraine for his job as director of the group Hungry for Life, which will help Ukrainians flee their country.

He said it is probably the safest part of the country right now.

“It’s actually quite amazing, the Ukrainian people and how resilient they are to crisis like this, but yeah, you do see long lines at the bank because there’s a limited amount of funds that can be received from people. There’s a lot of people in the stores that are purchasing food… you are not seeing people climbing over each other to get to supplies material. but yeah, it’s definitely increased.

“The tension has definitely increased as of this morning.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The tension has definitely increased as of this morning."

Martz said they have been preparing as best they can for this moment but they have been purchasing food and supplies, clothing, beds and readying to host people on their way to the west of the country.

“If the battle comes to our front door, we’ll just have to re-look and re-assess that,” he said. “But as of right now we’re in a really good position. The idea is to stay here and help as many people as we can for as long as can.”

Martz said people are coming in disbelief, anger and frustration at what is happening.

“It’s like you’re being bullied by a bigger, stronger person for no reason, for no reason at all,” he said. “And how much this affects so many different people, there’s a lot of anger, there’s a lot of frustration, there’s anxiety from those people who are currently in the conflict zone. So, people are not necessarily shocked as they’ve been dealing with the threat of this for eight years but now that it’s actually happening… it’s tough. It’s tough for everyone that’s here.”

There will be a rally Thursday at noon at the Vancouver Art Gallery in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

It is organized by The Ukrainian Canadian Congress B.C

Everyone is welcome.