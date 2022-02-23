Menu

Crime

Man transported to trauma centre after shooting in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 23, 2022 8:13 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

A man is being transported to a trauma centre with “serious” injuries after a shooting in Toronto, officials say.

In a tweet Wednesday evening, Toronto Police said the incident occurred in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue West area at 7:14 p.m.

Emergency Medical Services told Global News that a man was being transported to a trauma centre in “serious, but non-life-threatening condition.”

Police initially said the man had been injured in a stabbing, but later said his injuries were, in fact, due to a gunshot.

Officers said anyone with information is asked to contact police.

