Man transported to trauma centre after shooting in Toronto: police

A man is being transported to a trauma centre with “serious” injuries after a shooting in Toronto, officials say.

In a tweet Wednesday evening, Toronto Police said the incident occurred in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue West area at 7:14 p.m.

Emergency Medical Services told Global News that a man was being transported to a trauma centre in “serious, but non-life-threatening condition.”

STABBING:UPDATE

Jane St + Finch Av West

– Police are investigating

– Man taken to hospital by @TorontoMedics

– Injury is from a gunshot, not a stabbing

– Anyone w/info contact @TPS31Div#GO353835

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 24, 2022

Police initially said the man had been injured in a stabbing, but later said his injuries were, in fact, due to a gunshot.

Officers said anyone with information is asked to contact police.

