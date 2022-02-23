Man transported to trauma centre after shooting in Toronto: police

A man is being transported to a trauma centre with “serious” injuries after a shooting in Toronto, officials say.
In a tweet Wednesday evening, Toronto Police said the incident occurred in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue West area at 7:14 p.m.
Emergency Medical Services told Global News that a man was being transported to a trauma centre in “serious, but non-life-threatening condition.”
Police initially said the man had been injured in a stabbing, but later said his injuries were, in fact, due to a gunshot.
Trending Stories
Officers said anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Surveillance video shows fatal fight at Kennedy Station in Toronto
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments