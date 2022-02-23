Winnipeg police to talk protest ultimatum Wednesday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police will speak to media Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. about the ultimatum they gave to local protesters.

Police have warned demonstrators at Broadway and Memorial Boulevard — part of a weeks-long anti-vaccine mandate protest — that they need to vacate the area by 5 p.m. or risk criminal charges.

Demonstrators who don’t comply could be charged with intimidation and mischief under the Criminal Code, and could potentially face charges under city bylaws, as well as the Manitoba Highway Traffic Act.

A much quieter scene around the Manitoba Legislative Building as police told protesters demanding the end of COVID-19 mandates they need to clear the area by 5 p.m. after being in the area for 3.5 weeks. The latest on is @globalwinnipeg and @680CJOB. pic.twitter.com/Jd3A3LHPRS — Corey Callaghan (@CoreyACallaghan) February 23, 2022

In a statement Wednesday, protest organizers said while “long-distance trucks are leaving Memorial Boulevard and Broadway,” the group intends to focus on setting up an ongoing protest at Memorial Park.

They continue to demand dialogue with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and expressed concerns about his invocation of the federal Emergencies Act.

