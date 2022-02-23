Winnipeg police to talk protest ultimatum Wednesday morning

Winnipeg police will speak to media Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. about the ultimatum they gave to local protesters.
Police have warned demonstrators at Broadway and Memorial Boulevard — part of a weeks-long anti-vaccine mandate protest — that they need to vacate the area by 5 p.m. or risk criminal charges.
Demonstrators who don’t comply could be charged with intimidation and mischief under the Criminal Code, and could potentially face charges under city bylaws, as well as the Manitoba Highway Traffic Act.
In a statement Wednesday, protest organizers said while “long-distance trucks are leaving Memorial Boulevard and Broadway,” the group intends to focus on setting up an ongoing protest at Memorial Park.
They continue to demand dialogue with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and expressed concerns about his invocation of the federal Emergencies Act.Global News will stream the press conference on this page.
Comments