Summer flights to resume from Toronto’s Billy Bishop airport to Muskoka Airport

Porter Airlines says it is resuming flights this summer from Billy Bishop airport in downtown Toronto to Muskoka Airport in cottage country.

Flights begin June 24 and run until Sept. 6.

There will be two flights a week — every Monday and Friday — with a Toronto departure time of 2:25 p.m. and a Muskoka departure time of 3:45 p.m.

However, on long weekends there will be a Tuesday departure.

Flights from Toronto to Muskoka were first introduced in the summer of 2019 as a way to boost tourism to the area and entice those who don’t want to sit in traffic.

Muskoka Airport is beside Highway 11 between Bracebridge and Gravenhurst.

“We look forward to bringing our passengers back to Muskoka after two seasons away due to the pandemic,” President and CEO of Porter Airlines Michael Deluce said.

“The picturesque Muskoka region is less than a 30-minute flight from downtown Toronto, making it more accessible for Torontonians, as well as other Porter travellers in Canada and the U.S.”

Porter Airlines said bookings made before March 31 are eligible for a change or cancel without fees.

Roundtrip fares are as low as $164 for bookings made by March 8, the airline company said.