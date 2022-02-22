UK sanctions five Russian banks, three high net worth individuals

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said Britain would sanction five Russian banks and three high net worth individuals including Gennady Timchenko after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions of east Ukraine.

“Today, the UK is sanctioning the following five Russian banks: Rossiya, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and the Black Sea Bank, and we’re sanctioning three very high net worth individuals,” Johnson told parliament.

Lviv, dubbed Ukraine's safe haven, braces for conflict ahead of potential Russian invasion

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

