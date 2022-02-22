SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Video link
Headline link
World

UK sanctions five Russian banks, three high net worth individuals

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 22, 2022 8:36 am
Click to play video: 'Putin’s recognition of breakaway Ukraine regions ‘clear break of international law’: Boris Johnson' Putin’s recognition of breakaway Ukraine regions ‘clear break of international law’: Boris Johnson
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that Putin’s recognition of the independence of two breakaway Ukrainian regions is a “clear break of international law.” He said the U.K. will respond with its allies to Putin’s actions.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said Britain would sanction five Russian banks and three high net worth individuals including Gennady Timchenko after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions of east Ukraine.

Read more: Germany suspends Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

“Today, the UK is sanctioning the following five Russian banks: Rossiya, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and the Black Sea Bank, and we’re sanctioning three very high net worth individuals,” Johnson told parliament.

Click to play video: 'Lviv, dubbed Ukraine’s safe haven, braces for conflict ahead of potential Russian invasion' Lviv, dubbed Ukraine’s safe haven, braces for conflict ahead of potential Russian invasion
Lviv, dubbed Ukraine’s safe haven, braces for conflict ahead of potential Russian invasion

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

© 2022 Reuters
