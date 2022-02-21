Quebec earmarks $3.1M for police forces in fight against domestic violence

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government will provide funding to 11 municipal police forces for the addition of staff specialized in dealing with domestic violence and femicide in the province.

Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault said in a statement Monday that the money will specifically be used to improve support and care provided to victims by police.

It will also be used to boost the surveillance of those convicted of domestic violence.

The province will provide $3.1 million over a three-year span for several police forces, including the Châteauguay, L’Assomption/Saint-Sulpice, Mascouche, Repentigny and Lac des Deux-Montagnes police departments.

Guilbault said the latest funding brings the government’s total investments to more than $509 million to help battle violence against women. This includes $180 million earmarked for prevention and security plans for victims as well as nearly $230 million for other measures.

Quebec also recently set aside $41 million as part of its plan to implement electronic bracelets for perpetrators of domestic violence.