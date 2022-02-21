Menu

Canada

Quebec earmarks $3.1M for police forces in fight against domestic violence

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 21, 2022 10:42 am
The Quebec government has set aside for funding to help police forces hire specialized staff. View image in full screen
The Quebec government has set aside for funding to help police forces hire specialized staff. Roos Koole/Getty Images

The Quebec government will provide funding to 11 municipal police forces for the addition of staff specialized in dealing with domestic violence and femicide in the province.

Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault said in a statement Monday that the money will specifically be used to improve support and care provided to victims by police.

It will also be used to boost the surveillance of those convicted of domestic violence.

Trending Stories

Read more: Quebec first province to introduce domestic violence tracking bracelets

The province will provide $3.1 million over a three-year span for several police forces, including the Châteauguay, L’Assomption/Saint-Sulpice, Mascouche, Repentigny and Lac des Deux-Montagnes police departments.

Guilbault said the latest funding brings the government’s total investments to more than $509 million to help battle violence against women. This includes $180 million earmarked for prevention and security plans for victims as well as nearly $230 million for other measures.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec also recently set aside $41 million as part of its plan to implement electronic bracelets for perpetrators of domestic violence.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
