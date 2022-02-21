Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Scugog Township declares state of emergency due to significant winter weather

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 21, 2022 7:22 am
freezing rain View image in full screen
Ice stuck to tree branches on Feb. 5 following an ice storm. Callum Smith/Global News

A township in southern Ontario says it has declared a state of emergency due to significant winter weather conditions.

The Township of Scugog says in a tweet that the “significant weather event” has resulted in snow accumulations over the past few days, wind speeds reaching 110 km/h causing snow drifts, icy conditions and road closures.

It says recreation activities and a Family Day public skate event have been cancelled due to the state of emergency.

Trending Stories

The township, located about an hour northeast of Toronto in Durham region, is advising residents to avoid non-essential travel.

Read more: 67-year-old woman dead after collision in Scugog Township, police say

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for parts of southern Ontario, including Durham region, noting that freezing rain and rain is expected to begin Monday night and persist into Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the weather agency says extreme cold warnings are in effect for parts of northern Ontario, including Fort Severn, Timmins and Kenora, as wind chill values near -40 C to -50 C are expected.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Environment Canada tagWeather tagRain tagFreezing Rain tagScugog tagTownship Of Scugog tagScugog weather tagTownship of Scugog weather tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers