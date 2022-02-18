2 charged after London, Ont. police seized nearly $40K in fentanyl

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police say two people are facing charges after a total of $68,117 worth of drugs were seized Thursday, almost $40,000 of which was fentanyl, along with cash, various weapons and other items.

Police say search warrants were executed at homes on Highbury Avenue North and Mornington Avenue early Thursday morning. Officers seized five pellet guns, three scales, two phones, $11,930 in cash, various ammunition, cutting agent, three brass knuckles and a butterfly knife.

Police also reportedly seized:

185 grams of suspected powder cocaine, valued at $18,500

139 grams of suspected purple fentanyl, valued at $34,750

20 grams of suspected blue fentanyl, valued at $5,000,

79.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine, valued at $7,960, and

just under $2,000 worth of Adderall, Xanax, Dilaudid, Tec 3, Ecstacy and GHB.

A 35-year-old Londoner faces 15 offences, including nine counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.

A 31-year-old Londoner is charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon and two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

