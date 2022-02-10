$3.3M in drugs seized following Highway 401 traffic stop in Northumberland County: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland OPP seized more than $3.3M in drugs following a routine traffic stop on Highway 401 in Cramahe Township, east of Cobourg, on Thursday morning.

Around 3:10 a.m., an officer noticed a vehicle with no tail lights travelling eastbound on the highway near County Road 25, just north of the village of Colborne.

Police say the officer conducted a traffic stop and noticed cannabis in the vehicle readily available to the driver.

A further search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of the following:

9,416 grams of cannabis bud

8,071 grams of hash (resin)

568 grams of shatter (resin)

Vape pens (386 pens/568 grams of concentrate)

5,358 edible packs (2,772,100mg)

Kabilan Anura, 25, Brampton, Ont., was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis

Possession of illicit cannabis

Possession for the purpose of distributing

Operation while prohibited

Drive without proper lights – motor vehicle

Driving a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on March 23.

