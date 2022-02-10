Menu

Crime

$3.3M in drugs seized following Highway 401 traffic stop in Northumberland County: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 10, 2022 6:25 pm
Northumberland OPP seized drugs worth more than $3.3M following a routine traffic stop on Hwy. 401 on Feb. 10, 2022. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP seized drugs worth more than $3.3M following a routine traffic stop on Hwy. 401 on Feb. 10, 2022. Northumberland OPP

Northumberland OPP seized more than $3.3M in drugs following a routine traffic stop on Highway 401 in Cramahe Township, east of Cobourg, on Thursday morning.

Around 3:10 a.m., an officer noticed a vehicle with no tail lights travelling eastbound on the highway near County Road 25, just north of the village of Colborne.

Police say the officer conducted a traffic stop and noticed cannabis in the vehicle readily available to the driver.

A further search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of the following:

  • 9,416 grams of cannabis bud
  • 8,071 grams of hash (resin)
  • 568 grams of shatter (resin)
  • Vape pens (386 pens/568 grams of concentrate)
  • 5,358 edible packs (2,772,100mg)

Kabilan Anura, 25, Brampton, Ont., was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis
  • Possession of illicit cannabis
  • Possession for the purpose of distributing
  • Operation while prohibited
  • Drive without proper lights – motor vehicle
  • Driving a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to  appear in court in Cobourg on March 23.

Click to play video: 'Ford announces $75M in funding over 3 years to combat crime in Ontario' Ford announces $75M in funding over 3 years to combat crime in Ontario
Ford announces $75M in funding over 3 years to combat crime in Ontario – Nov 16, 2021
