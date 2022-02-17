Menu

Canada

Farmers in western Nova Scotia on ‘high alert’ after recent discovery of avian flu

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2022 1:01 pm
A confirmed case of the H5N1 Avian flu has been found in Nova Scotia -- in a Canadian goose. Now the department of natural resources is testing birds around the province to get a sense of how widespread the outbreak might be. Amber Fryday has more – Feb 1, 2022

A turkey farmer says poultry operations in western Nova Scotia are on “high alert” and taking precautions to ensure the safety of their birds following the discovery of avian influenza in one flock.

Lori Ansems, who is also vice-president of the Turkey Farmers of Nova Scotia, says although many farmers are anxious, they also feel supported through measures taken by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Ansems says in an interview today the measures include a 10-kilometre control zone around the affected farm, where 12,000 turkeys had to be euthanized this month.

Read more: N.S. Natural Resources monitoring wildlife birds after avian flu detected

She says there are also movement restrictions on the farms and measures are being taken such as the washing down of the wheels of feed delivery trucks to prevent the spread of the highly pathogenic H5N1 virus.

Ansems says the commercial impact of some international export restrictions is minimal for Nova Scotia farmers, who mainly sell their turkey products on the domestic market.

The food inspection agency has said that avian influenza circulates naturally in birds and can affect food-producing birds including chickens, turkeys, quails, and guinea fowl, as well as pet and wild birds.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb, 17, 2022.

Avian Flu detected in Nova Scotia geese – Feb 1, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
