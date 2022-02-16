Snowfall warning issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region ahead of long weekend

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning that covers most of southern Ontario including Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County for the coming days.
In a post on its website, the agency said the white stuff is anticipated to begin falling Thursday afternoon and up to 20 centimetres of accumulation is expected by Friday morning.
The weather office added that the snowfall is expected to be heavy at times and blowing snow could cause reduced visibility out on roads.
“A low-pressure system is expected to track northeast across Lake Erie and Lake Ontario Thursday night which will bring a messy mix of wintry precipitation to southern Ontario,” Environment Canada said.
The area could first see up to 25 millimetres of rain on Wednesday evening before it transitions to freezing rain mixed with ice pellets by Thursday morning and then snow later in the day.
The agency added that the track of the system remains uncertain, so the timing along with the amounts of each type of precipitation could change.
Environment Canada also said road closures and power outages are also possible.
Both the City of Guelph and the City of Kitchener are calling on residents to clear out storm drains near their homes ahead of the system rolling in.
