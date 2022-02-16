Snowfall warning issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region ahead of long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning that covers most of southern Ontario including Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County for the coming days.

In a post on its website, the agency said the white stuff is anticipated to begin falling Thursday afternoon and up to 20 centimetres of accumulation is expected by Friday morning.

The weather office added that the snowfall is expected to be heavy at times and blowing snow could cause reduced visibility out on roads.

“A low-pressure system is expected to track northeast across Lake Erie and Lake Ontario Thursday night which will bring a messy mix of wintry precipitation to southern Ontario,” Environment Canada said.

The area could first see up to 25 millimetres of rain on Wednesday evening before it transitions to freezing rain mixed with ice pellets by Thursday morning and then snow later in the day.

The agency added that the track of the system remains uncertain, so the timing along with the amounts of each type of precipitation could change.

Environment Canada also said road closures and power outages are also possible.

Both the City of Guelph and the City of Kitchener are calling on residents to clear out storm drains near their homes ahead of the system rolling in.

➡️ Travel only if necessary.

➡️ Follow your utilities provider for updates on possible outages/disruptions.

➡️ Follow @grca_flood_msg for flood messaging.

➡️ Subscribe to AlertWR to receive local emergency alerts: https://t.co/iXaJ79u8ai. — Region of Waterloo (@RegionWaterloo) February 16, 2022

Don't let temperatures fool you. Rain, snow and ice are coming. Let's work together:

1. Clear storm drains near your house

2. Sign up for snow removal email alerts at https://t.co/Xl39R2pQDQ

3. Have patience. We'll be dealing with two seasons in one day. pic.twitter.com/VyczcFmmyd — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) February 16, 2022

NOTICE: To prepare for the forecasted rain, crews are clearing blocked catchbasins across the city. Please park in your driveway if possible to help crews access the catchbasins. Thanks for your patience. — City of Kitchener (@CityKitchener) February 16, 2022

