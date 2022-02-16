Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Snowfall warning issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region ahead of long weekend

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 16, 2022 5:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario snow storm strands Global viewers for days: they call for help' Ontario snow storm strands Global viewers for days: they call for help
WATCH: Four days after the snowfall that socked in much of Ontario, some Toronto homeowners still couldn’t leave their homes. As Seán O’Shea reports, when they couldn’t get contractors to clean up, they called Global News. – Jan 20, 2022

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning that covers most of southern Ontario including Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County for the coming days.

In a post on its website, the agency said the white stuff is anticipated to begin falling Thursday afternoon and up to 20 centimetres of accumulation is expected by Friday morning.

Read more: Grand River Conservation Authority issues flood watch for watershed

The weather office added that the snowfall is expected to be heavy at times and blowing snow could cause reduced visibility out on roads.

“A low-pressure system is expected to track northeast across Lake Erie and Lake Ontario Thursday night which will bring a messy mix of wintry precipitation to southern Ontario,” Environment Canada said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Anthony Farnell reminds us of Ontario’s most significant winter storms of the last 25 years' Anthony Farnell reminds us of Ontario’s most significant winter storms of the last 25 years
Anthony Farnell reminds us of Ontario’s most significant winter storms of the last 25 years – Jan 17, 2022

The area could first see up to 25 millimetres of rain on Wednesday evening before it transitions to freezing rain mixed with ice pellets by Thursday morning and then snow later in the day.

The agency added that the track of the system remains uncertain, so the timing along with the amounts of each type of precipitation could change.

Trending Stories

Environment Canada also said road closures and power outages are also possible.

Both the City of Guelph and the City of Kitchener are calling on residents to clear out storm drains near their homes ahead of the system rolling in.

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagWaterloo news tagKitchener news tagGuelph News tagCambridge news tagSnowfall Warning tagGuelph weather tagWaterloo weather tagCambridge weather tagCambridge snowfall warning tagGuelph snowfall warning tagKitchener snowfall warning tagWaterloo snowfall warning tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers