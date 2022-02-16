Menu

Canada

Grand River Conservation Authority issues flood watch for watershed

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 16, 2022 4:33 pm
With some wet, warm weather in the forecast, the Grand River Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for the entire Grand River Watershed. View image in full screen
With some wet, warm weather in the forecast, the Grand River Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for the entire Grand River Watershed. Haldimand County / Twitter

With some wet, warm weather in the forecast, the Grand River Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for the entire Grand River Watershed.

It notes that warmer temperatures are in the forecast for the area, which begins at Dundalk and ends with the river flowing into Lake Erie at Dunville, with the network of waterways going through Waterloo Region, Guelph and Brantford in the middle.

Read more: ‘Messy mix’ of wintry weather predicted for southern Ontario

The warmer weather, which is expected to last through Thursday afternoon, could pair with 35-50 mm of mixed precipitation to cause some issues.

It could also cause part of the snowpack to melt and lead to runoff and the potential for flooding in low-lying areas.

The GRCA says that while most of the area rivers are covered in ice, there are currently no ice jams occurring so no significant flooding is expected. However, there is a potential for that issue to arise.

It is expected there could be some movement of ice in smaller tributaries in the southern portion of the area and localized movement of ice on some of the smaller rivers.

The agency warns that residents who have experienced spring flooding in the past should remain prepared as a precaution.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
