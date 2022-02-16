Manitoba RCMP to provide update on end of Emerson border blockade Wednesday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP will be providing an update on the protest blockade at the Canada-U.S. border crossing near Emerson, Man., on Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Paul Manaigre will speak with media at 10:30 a.m. near the border at Highway 75 and Provincial Road 243. He is expected to address the dissolution of the blockade — something he said was imminent on Tuesday.

The RCMP said Tuesday that an open dialogue between police and protesters led to an agreement to end the blockade peacefully.

In a statement, Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson and Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen praised officers for their efforts.

“We have been guided by the ongoing law enforcement efforts of Manitoba’s RCMP throughout the situation at the Emerson border crossing and are encouraged by reports that those efforts seem to be producing a peaceful resolution,” the statement said.

“We commend the expert and professional management of the provincial RCMP in respectfully de-escalating this situation without the use of force.”

