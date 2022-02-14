Menu

Canada

Hurontario LRT to be named after former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 14, 2022 1:51 pm
Former Mississauga Mayor Hazel McCallion attends an announcement at Mississauga Hospital in Mississauga, Ont., on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. View image in full screen
Former Mississauga Mayor Hazel McCallion attends an announcement at Mississauga Hospital in Mississauga, Ont., on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

The Ontario government has announced the new LRT line that will service Mississauga and Brampton will be named after former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion.

“What a great day,” McCallion said at a press conference on Monday which also happened to be her 101st birthday.

“I just can’t believe when the premier phoned me and told me he was thinking of naming the line after me. I couldn’t believe it. I’ve had many things named after me,” McCallion continued. “Buildings is one thing, but a line is quite different, so unique.”

The Hurontario LRT line is being called “The Hazel McCallion Line” to commemorate her achievements and contributions, the government said.

Read more: Toronto Transit service to improve, increase on 17 routes

“With decades of public service under her belt, McCallion, known locally as ‘Hurricane Hazel,’ is a trailblazer and inspirational figure in Canadian history, and it is only fitting to have her legacy honoured today, on her 101st birthday,” the government said.

McCallion served as Mississauga’s mayor for 36 years from 1978 to 2014.

The 18-kilometre LRT line is part of Ontario’s transit plan to connect more people with transit such as GO Transit’s Milton and Lakeshore West lines, the Mississauga Transitway, Brampton Transit, Züm and MiWay.

“Once complete, it will support fast, frequent and reliable rapid transit ready to meet the needs of the residents of Mississauga and Brampton. All while stimulating further economic growth in the Greater Golden Horseshoe,” the government said.

