Calgary Health Foundation lottery creates win-win situation

It’s a win-win situation for southern Albertans who support the Calgary Health Foundation’s (CHF) Foothills Hospital Home Lottery — those who do not win a prize still know money raised through the lottery is injected back into health-care initiatives for the community.

“The proceeds are going towards women’s health initiatives,” said CHF president and CEO Mike Meldrum. “We’ve learned a lot about women’s health initiatives over the years through good research and we see gaps in the care.

“There’s a lot of key areas like pelvic floor issues (and) cardiovascular disease that are quite different for women than they are for men, and so as we understand that, we see a real opportunity to invest to improve clinical care for women.”

This year’s grand prize package is worth more than any others that have been up for grabs in previous years.

“(It is) the most valuable grand prize ever for the lottery and it’s a beautiful home backing onto Mahogany (Lake),” Meldrum said. “It also comes with a 2022 Porsche Cayenne and $225,000 in cash, so an incredible price package over $3 million.”

The 30th annual lottery was launched on Feb. 10, 2022 and is offering ticket-buyers the chance to win one or more of the over 3,000 prizes valued at more than $5 million.

“The great thing is if you get in now, you’re available for the early bird prize, (for) which we’re bringing back the Spring Creek home,” said Meldrum, adding the prize package is valued at over $1 million and also includes a 2022 Range Rover Sport and $25,000 cash.

Meldrum said “a very generous, supportive community that every year wants to make a difference in health care” has continuously helped drive the lottery to get bigger and better year after year.

“It makes me feel good about the community I live in, and good about the difference we’re able to make,” he said.

Tickets for the lottery can be purchased online.