Health

Ontario to allow high-contact sports, more music extracurriculars in schools: source

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2022 6:11 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario health minister says ‘not in the clear’ yet to end proof of vaccination, masking' COVID-19: Ontario health minister says ‘not in the clear’ yet to end proof of vaccination, masking
WATCH ABOVE: COVID-19: Ontario health minister says 'not in the clear' yet to end proof of vaccination, masking.

More extracurricular activities, including high contact sports and choir, are resuming in Ontario schools.

A government source confirmed to The Canadian Press that Dr. Kieran Moore, the province’s top doctor, would announce the immediate policy change this afternoon.

Some low contact sports like tennis have been ongoing in schools but high contact sports such as basketball were paused due to COVID-19 risk.

Read more: Free COVID rapid antigen tests now available at Ontario grocery stores, pharmacies at one-box limit

Singing and the playing of wind instruments have also not been permitted but the source says they will now be allowed with some health measures in place.

The changes are expected to come weeks after students headed back to classes in-person, following a two-week pandemic shutdown in January.

Story continues below advertisement

Schools have been closed and reopened repeatedly in Ontario during the pandemic and extracurriculars have been paused as a COVID-19 precaution at various points.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
