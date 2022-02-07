Drug alert extended in Peterborough area following weekend incidents: health unit

Send this page to someone via email

Another series of opioid-related incidents this past weekend has prompted health officials to extend a drug alert in the Peterborough area.

Peterborough Public Health has reported that its Early Warning Surveillance System detected seven drug-related incidents. The health unit did not specify what the incidents entailed.

This has resulted in extending the drug poisoning alert issued on Friday, following 10 emergency room visits over the past week for opioid overdoses.

“We encourage members of the public to be cautious when using drugs,” the health unit stated.

“Due to the toxic drug supply, the colour of drug, type of drug (opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine, etc.), or how the drug is being used does not matter. Any street drug may be cut or mixed with toxic substances, which may cause a fatal poisoning.”

In 2021 there were 44 suspected opioid overdose deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction, which serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

The health unit reminds anyone who uses drugs, or those who know someone who does, to follow these safety tips:

Test a small amount of drug before you use.

Avoid mixing drugs.

Never use alone; if you are alone, call the National Overdose Response Service (NORS) virtual safe consumption at 1-888-668-NORS (6677) , or call a friend.

or call a friend. Ensure that emergency services can be contacted in the event of an overdose.

Keep a naloxone kit on hand. You can get a kit at most pharmacies and needle-exchange sites. To find out how to access naloxone visit www.peterboroughpublichealth.ca and search for “opioids” or click here.

Use Peterborough Public Health’s Drug Reporting Tool to anonymously report overdose incidents and harms in the community.

