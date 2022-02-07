Consultants seek public input for Hamilton Director of Education post

Send this page to someone via email

A consultant group tasked with finding the next Director of Education for The Hamilton Wentworth District School Board is asking for the public’s help.

Promeus Consultants are seeking public input online, and are asking what are characteristics are valued in a director of education.

The post became available after outgoing Director Manny Figueireido announced he would be stepping down, effective February 28th, 2022, to take on the post of regional president and CEO of the YMCA.

Promeus has launched a website for the public. It will be open until Feb. 14th, 2022.