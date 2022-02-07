Menu

Education

Consultants seek public input for Hamilton Director of Education post

By Dave Woodard Global News
Posted February 7, 2022 11:10 am
Consultants seek public input for Hamilton Director of Education post - image View image in full screen
Global News

A consultant group tasked with finding the next Director of Education for The Hamilton Wentworth District School Board is asking for the public’s help.

Promeus Consultants are seeking public input online, and are asking what are characteristics are valued in a director of education.

The post became available after outgoing Director Manny Figueireido announced he would be stepping down, effective February 28th, 2022, to take on the post of regional president and CEO of the YMCA.

Read more: HWDSB director Figueiredo stepping down to become exec with Hamilton and area YMCA

Promeus has launched a website for the public. It will be open until Feb. 14th, 2022.

