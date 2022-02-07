Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Cinemas, concerts and sports venues to reopen in Quebec on Monday

By Brayden Jagger Haines The Canadian Press
Posted February 7, 2022 7:15 am
Cinemas and other venues reopen in Quebec as COVID-19 restrictions ease. View image in full screen
Cinemas and other venues reopen in Quebec as COVID-19 restrictions ease. (Credit Image: © Evgeny Sinitsyn/Xinhua via ZUMA Press)

Venues across Quebec’s cultural sector are set to partially reopen Monday as the province eases health restrictions put in place to contain COVID-19.

READ MORE: Montreal vaccinators get an assist from Youppi! and the Montreal Canadiens

Places of worship, entertainment and sports venues are allowed to reopen after being shut down since December, with capacity limits in place and proof of vaccination required for entry.

Cinemas, theatres, concert halls and sports venues such as the Bell Centre, home of the Montreal Canadiens, can reopen at 50 per cent capacity or a maximum of 500 people.

Trending Stories

The cap on vaccinated people allowed inside places of worship is set at 250.

Outdoor events can also resume with a limit of 1,000 attendees.

Story continues below advertisement

The second phase of the province’s reopening plan takes effect amid an ongoing decline in hospitalizations across Quebec.

READ MORE: Long road to recovery for Quebec’s cultural sector after COVID-19 shutdowns

The first phase began last week when restaurant dining rooms reopened to patrons and school sports were allowed to resume.

The next phase will see restrictions lift for all indoor sports, gyms and spas as of Feb. 14, while bars and casinos will remain closed until further notice.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagQuebec tagSports tagReopen tagCinema tagDecember tagTheatres tageasing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers