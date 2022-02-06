SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Quebec logs 22 more deaths from COVID-19 as hospitalizations continue downward trend

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2022 12:19 pm
Health-care professionals and school board officials are teaming up in an attempt to get more children vaccinated. They're bringing the vaccines to the schools to try boost the numbers. As Tim Sargeant reports, vaccination levels among kids aged five to 11 lag well behind the rest of the population.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec remain high but continue to slowly decline as the province is set to reopen its cultural sector at half capacity as of Monday.

The Health Department says 2,411 people are in hospital on Sunday, a decline of 36 from the day before.

The number of people in intensive care dropped by four over the past 24 hours to 177.

Authorities are reporting 22 additional deaths linked to the virus.

READ MORE: Quebec sees big rise in pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations during Omicron wave

Officials say 2,568 new cases were detected today, though they warn that number is not reflective of the actual situation because molecular testing has been limited to certain higher-risk groups.

They say 26,131 tests were analyzed in the previous 24 hours, with 10.4 per cent coming back positive.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
