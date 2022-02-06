Quebec logs 22 more deaths from COVID-19 as hospitalizations continue downward trend

Send this page to someone via email

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec remain high but continue to slowly decline as the province is set to reopen its cultural sector at half capacity as of Monday.

The Health Department says 2,411 people are in hospital on Sunday, a decline of 36 from the day before.

The number of people in intensive care dropped by four over the past 24 hours to 177.

Authorities are reporting 22 additional deaths linked to the virus.

Officials say 2,568 new cases were detected today, though they warn that number is not reflective of the actual situation because molecular testing has been limited to certain higher-risk groups.

They say 26,131 tests were analyzed in the previous 24 hours, with 10.4 per cent coming back positive.