Toronto police seek to identify man wanted in connection with sexual assault investigation

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.
In a press release issued Sunday, Toronto police said on Oct. 13, 2021 just after 10:30 p.m., a woman was sexually assaulted by a man in the Yonge Street and Elm Street area.
Officers are now searching for a man between 20 and 30 years old, standing five feet seven inches tall, with a thin build, light complexion and braided hair.
Police say he was seen wearing a headband, a patterned jacket and dark pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
