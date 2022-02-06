Menu

Crime

Toronto police seek to identify man wanted in connection with sexual assault investigation

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 6, 2022 11:43 am
A Toronto Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.

In a press release issued Sunday, Toronto police said on Oct. 13, 2021 just after 10:30 p.m., a woman was sexually assaulted by a man in the Yonge Street and Elm Street area.

Officers are now searching for a man between 20 and 30 years old, standing five feet seven inches tall, with a thin build, light complexion and braided hair.

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation. View image in full screen
Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation. Toronto Police / Provided

Police say he was seen wearing a headband, a patterned jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

