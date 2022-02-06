Toronto police seek to identify man wanted in connection with sexual assault investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.

In a press release issued Sunday, Toronto police said on Oct. 13, 2021 just after 10:30 p.m., a woman was sexually assaulted by a man in the Yonge Street and Elm Street area.

Read more: Retired York Region teacher charged in connection with historic sex assault investigation

Officers are now searching for a man between 20 and 30 years old, standing five feet seven inches tall, with a thin build, light complexion and braided hair.

View image in full screen Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation. Toronto Police / Provided

Police say he was seen wearing a headband, a patterned jacket and dark pants.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.