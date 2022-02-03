3 arrested after drugs, stun gun seized at Port Hope, Ont. apartment: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three people face drug-related charges following a raid of an apartment in Port Hope, Ont., on Monday.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, as part of an ongoing investigation, investigators executed a search warrant at a Phillips Road apartment.

Officers — including members of the Cobourg Police Service — seized a small amount of cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl and a prohibited conductive energy weapon.

A man and two women were arrested.

Katlyn Atkinson, 31, Carly Magee, 34, both of Port Hope, and Michel Downey, 27, of Harwood, Ont., were each charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine for Atkinson and Magee and fentanyl for Downey).

Atkinson was additionally charged with possession of a prohibited device (stun gun).

All three were released on an undertaking with conditions and are to appear in court in Cobourg in March.

