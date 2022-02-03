Menu

Crime

2 people taken to hospital following incident on Whetherfield Street, London police say

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 3, 2022 11:56 am
A London police vehicle. View image in full screen
Police say a suspect has been arrested after an incident Thursday. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

London police say two people have been taken to hospital and another person arrested following an incident in the area of Beaverbrook Avenue and Whetherfield Street.

Police say around 9 a.m. Thursday they responded to a call about a person injured on the 1200 block of Whetherfield St.

Once on scene, officers found a woman and man, both injured.

How the two were injured is not known, but Const. Sandasha Bough said both were transported to hospital, one in serious condition.

Bough says a suspect has been arrested and officers are starting to leave the area.

More details will be provided as they become available.

