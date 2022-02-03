2 people taken to hospital following incident on Whetherfield Street, London police say

London police say two people have been taken to hospital and another person arrested following an incident in the area of Beaverbrook Avenue and Whetherfield Street.
Police say around 9 a.m. Thursday they responded to a call about a person injured on the 1200 block of Whetherfield St.
Once on scene, officers found a woman and man, both injured.
How the two were injured is not known, but Const. Sandasha Bough said both were transported to hospital, one in serious condition.
Bough says a suspect has been arrested and officers are starting to leave the area.
More details will be provided as they become available.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments