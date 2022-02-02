Tiger-Cats re sign veteran defensive back Brooks to two year deal

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-signed American defensive back Cariel Brooks to a two-year contract Wednesday.

Brooks, 30, played 12 regular-season games last season, registering a league-high five interceptions along with 23 tackles, three pass knockdowns and a sack.

The five-foot-10, 200-pound Brooks was also named CFL all-star for the first time.

Brooks has appeared in 58 regular-season games over four seasons with Hamilton, registering 172 tackles, two sacks, 12 interceptions and four forced fumbles.

Before joining the Ticats, Brooks spent training camp with the Toronto Argonauts in 2017 after two seasons with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals (2015-16).

It's always nice to have one of the league leaders in INTs back! We've signed 🇺🇸 DB Cariel Brooks for two more seasons. 🗞 | https://t.co/hWdc0uiqQE#Ticats | #CFL | @InsuredWithMIB pic.twitter.com/PA2X2OlT49 — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) February 2, 2022

