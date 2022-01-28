Victims in Richmond, B.C. shooting were mom, dad, 2 adult kids: IHIT

Send this page to someone via email

The four victims of a Richmond shooting earlier this week are all from the same immediate family, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Friday.

The victims involve a 71-year-old father, a 58-year-old mother and two adult children, ages 23 and 21, Sgt. David Lee of IHIT confirmed.

He said there is no indication of any partner violence in the case and investigators have followed the evidence that suggests this was a murder/suicide but this cannot be confirmed until the autopsies are completed.

Lee said the extended family has asked for privacy at this time and for the names of the victims to be withheld.

On Tuesday night, Richmond RCMP responded to a caller complaint and found a grisly scene at the home near Garden City and Leslie roads.

Lee said the 23-year-old son had a valid firearms licence and one firearm was recovered at the scene.

He could not give any further information about the son or the weapon involved.

“We are looking to speak to the family members and associates of the victims,” Lee said.

“The extended family at this time is dealing with a tremendous loss.”

