Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Victims in Richmond, B.C. shooting were mom, dad, 2 adult kids: IHIT

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 28, 2022 2:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Richmond family of four killed in multiple murder-suicide' Richmond family of four killed in multiple murder-suicide
New details are emerging about a family tragedy in Richmond that led to the shooting deaths of a mother, father and two children.

The four victims of a Richmond shooting earlier this week are all from the same immediate family, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Friday.

The victims involve a 71-year-old father, a 58-year-old mother and two adult children, ages 23 and 21, Sgt. David Lee of IHIT confirmed.

He said there is no indication of any partner violence in the case and investigators have followed the evidence that suggests this was a murder/suicide but this cannot be confirmed until the autopsies are completed.

Read more: 4 people found dead in Richmond, B.C. home were family, police confirm

Lee said the extended family has asked for privacy at this time and for the names of the victims to be withheld.

On Tuesday night, Richmond RCMP responded to a caller complaint and found a grisly scene at the home near Garden City and Leslie roads.

Story continues below advertisement

Lee said the 23-year-old son had a valid firearms licence and one firearm was recovered at the scene.

Trending Stories

He could not give any further information about the son or the weapon involved.

“We are looking to speak to the family members and associates of the victims,” Lee said.

“The extended family at this time is dealing with a tremendous loss.”

Read more: 4 people found dead in Richmond, B.C. home following targeted shooting, police say

Click to play video: 'Quiet Richmond neighbourhood shocked by grisly murder scene' Quiet Richmond neighbourhood shocked by grisly murder scene
Quiet Richmond neighbourhood shocked by grisly murder scene
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
IHIT tagRichmond tagMurder-Suicide tagHomicide Team tagRichmond BC tagRichmond homicide tagRichmond family homicide tagRichmond family killed tagRichmond family murder suicide tagRichmond homicide Friday tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers