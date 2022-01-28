Mississauga driving instructor charged after alleged sexual assault during lesson

Peel Regional Police say a driving instructor has been charged with sexual assault following an incident during a driving lesson in Mississauga.
Police said on Jan. 11, a woman had hired an instructor for driving lessons.
Investigators allege that during the lesson, the 49-year-old driving instructor sexually assaulted the woman inside the vehicle.
Ghassan Alsouki, a Mississauga resident, has been charged with sexual assault.
He is scheduled to appear in court in early March.
Investigators said they believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact police directly or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
