Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Mississauga driving instructor charged after alleged sexual assault during lesson

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 28, 2022 8:02 am
Ghassan Alsouki.
Ghassan Alsouki. Handout / Toronto Police

Peel Regional Police say a driving instructor has been charged with sexual assault following an incident during a driving lesson in Mississauga.

Police said on Jan. 11, a woman had hired an instructor for driving lessons.

Investigators allege that during the lesson, the 49-year-old driving instructor sexually assaulted the woman inside the vehicle.

Read more: Man dies after two-vehicle collision in Brampton

Ghassan Alsouki, a Mississauga resident, has been charged with sexual assault.

Trending Stories

He is scheduled to appear in court in early March.

Investigators said they believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact police directly or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual Assault tagMississauga tagsex assault tagDriving Instructor tagMississauga Sexual Assault tagdriving less tagGhassan Alsouki tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers