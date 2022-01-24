Police seek 2 suspects after $750,000 in jewelry, gold stolen from Mississauga store

Police are seeking to identify two suspects after a jewelry store was broken into in Mississauga.
In a press release issued Monday, Peel Regional Police said on Dec. 13, 2021, just after 11:30 p.m., two suspects broke into a jewelry store in the Dundas Street East and Highway 427 area.
Police said the suspects gained access through the roof.
Once inside, officers said the suspects used power tools to break through a concrete cinder block wall and gain access to a safe.
According to police, the suspects stole approximately $750,000 worth of jewelry and gold.
Officers said one of the suspects has a “very distinct gait” and was last seen fleeing the scene in a silver Dodge Journey with a second suspect.
Police have now released a video of the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
