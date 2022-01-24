Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

House fire in rural N.S. claims life of 67-year-old woman

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 1:55 pm
The driver's side of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
An RCMP cruiser. File/Global News

RCMP are investigating a fatal fire that occurred early Sunday morning in Murray Siding, N.S.

The fire occurred at a house on Salmon River Rd. and emergency services arrived at the scene around 4:30 a.m.

“Police observed that the home was engulfed in flames,” read the RCMP release.

Trending Stories

Fire services and EHS found a 67-year-old woman inside the home, but after “life saving efforts were attempted,” she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: Scotiabank closure will be ‘another blow’ to rural N.S. community

According to the release, the fire was determined not suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing.

Police say there were no other injuries.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia Fatal Fire tagMurray Siding fire tagSalmon River Road fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers