House fire in rural N.S. claims life of 67-year-old woman

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating a fatal fire that occurred early Sunday morning in Murray Siding, N.S.

The fire occurred at a house on Salmon River Rd. and emergency services arrived at the scene around 4:30 a.m.

“Police observed that the home was engulfed in flames,” read the RCMP release.

Fire services and EHS found a 67-year-old woman inside the home, but after “life saving efforts were attempted,” she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the release, the fire was determined not suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing.

Police say there were no other injuries.

Advertisement