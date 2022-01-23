Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Mark McMorris strikes X Games gold once again

By Jacob Carr Global News
Posted January 23, 2022 2:44 pm

On Saturday, Regina product Mark McMorris won his tenth X Games gold medal, taking first place this go-around in snowboard slopestyle.

The win, which was McMorris’ sixth in slopestyle, moved him past American Shaun White for the most all time in the discipline.

The 28 year old has now won a total of 21 X Games medals.

Trending Stories

McMorris is set to represent Canada at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, where he will look to bring home his first gold medal on that stage.

 

 

 

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Olympics tagRegina News tagBeijing tagSnowboarding tagGold Medal tagMark McMorris tagSlopestyle tagX Games tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers