Mark McMorris strikes X Games gold once again

On Saturday, Regina product Mark McMorris won his tenth X Games gold medal, taking first place this go-around in snowboard slopestyle.

The win, which was McMorris’ sixth in slopestyle, moved him past American Shaun White for the most all time in the discipline.

The 28 year old has now won a total of 21 X Games medals.

McMorris is set to represent Canada at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, where he will look to bring home his first gold medal on that stage.