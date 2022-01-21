COVID-19: KHSC declares outbreak on Connell 9 unit of Kingston General Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on the Connell 9 unit of Kingston General Hospital (KGH).

The outbreak was declared after four patients tested positive for the virus.

According to a release from KHSC, Connell 9 unit, along with Davies 5 and Connell 3, are all in outbreak and closed to admissions until further notice.

“KFL&A Public Health has been notified, and KHSC is in the process of notifying patients, visitors and staff affected by the outbreak,” the release continues.

The health sciences centre says the safety of patients, health-care workers and the community remains its top priority.

KHSC is in the process of contact tracing and testing for individuals on the unit.

