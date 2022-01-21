SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: KHSC declares outbreak on Connell 9 unit of Kingston General Hospital

By Megan King Global News
Posted January 21, 2022 6:40 pm
According to a release from KHSC, Connell 9, along with Davies 5 and Connell 3, are all in outbreak and closed to admissions until further notice. View image in full screen
According to a release from KHSC, Connell 9, along with Davies 5 and Connell 3, are all in outbreak and closed to admissions until further notice. Global News

Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on the Connell 9 unit of Kingston General Hospital (KGH).

The outbreak was declared after four patients tested positive for the virus.

Read more: Omicron variant cases declining in Kingston, according to medical officer of health

According to a release from KHSC, Connell 9 unit, along with Davies 5 and Connell 3, are all in outbreak and closed to admissions until further notice.

“KFL&A Public Health has been notified, and KHSC is in the process of notifying patients, visitors and staff affected by the outbreak,” the release continues.

Trending Stories

The health sciences centre says the safety of patients, health-care workers and the community remains its top priority.

Story continues below advertisement

KHSC is in the process of contact tracing and testing for individuals on the unit.

Click to play video: 'Ontario government releases COVID reopening plan schedule to some criticism' Ontario government releases COVID reopening plan schedule to some criticism
Ontario government releases COVID reopening plan schedule to some criticism
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagPublic health tagOutbreak tagcontact tracing tagKingston General Hospital taghealth unit tagKHSC tagConnell 9 unit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers