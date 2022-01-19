Menu

Crime

Kingston Police seeking suspects in alleged theft of tires

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 19, 2022 10:59 am
Wheel Theft
Kingston Police are asking for the public's help in finding a pair of men they say stole a set of tires from the Kingston Area Recycling Centre. Kingston Police

Kingston Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two men they say are responsible for a recent theft of tires.

On Christmas Day, two men were caught by the security cameras at the Kingston Area Recycling Centre on Lappan’s Lane.

Read more: Kingston police looking for break-and-enter suspects

On the footage, police say, the men entered the site through a hole in the fence.

The men allegedly proceeded to remove tires from a portable trailer but did not remove them from the property until they returned at 6:30 p.m. that evening.

By 7:00 p.m. a white pickup truck was waiting for the men, and security footage shows them loading the tires into the truck and leaving the area.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Andrew Wilby of Kingston Police.

