Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Winnipeg activist wants kids to share their gifts in debut children’s book

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 18, 2022 4:59 pm
The cover of Michael Redhead Champagne's new book, Illustrated by Tiff Bartel. View image in full screen
The cover of Michael Redhead Champagne's new book, Illustrated by Tiff Bartel. Portage and Main Press

A Winnipeg community activist has fulfilled a lifelong dream: writing his first children’s book.

Michael Redhead Champagne, whose We Need Everyone comes out this fall, told 680 CJOB it’s been something he’s wanted to do for a very long time.

“I’ve wanted to write books ever since I was a little kid. I’ve been writing stories ever since I was in kindergarten,” he said.

“I really fell in love with the idea of storytelling. In my life, growing up in the North End of Winnipeg, I just see so many gifted and talented people all the time.

“I’ve learned from my activism and my volunteerism and just in my life that there are so many talented people in the North End and in the inner city, and I feel that sometimes the world doesn’t see how talented and gifted they are.”

Story continues below advertisement

With We Need Everyone, Champagne said he hopes to teach kids that they all have gifts that can benefit the community as a whole.

Read more: Sept. 30 not just another day off, says Winnipeg Indigenous activist

“You hear young people saying I’m bored or I’m not good at anything. It’s an invitation for us as adults and people who care about them to remind them how gifted they are… and the world needs their special gift, no matter what it is.”

Trending Stories

The book, illustrated by local artist Tiff Bartel, is available for pre-sale now, and will be released by Portage & Main Press in September.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
North End tagChildrens Book tagMichael Redhead Champagne tagWinnipeg author tagTiff Bartel tagWe Need Everyone tagWinnipeg books tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers