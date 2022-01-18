Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Sought for months, co-accused in death of Gabriel Neil turns himself in: London police

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted January 18, 2022 3:04 pm
Haroun Raselma, 19. View image in full screen
Haroun Raselma, 19. London Police Service

A 19-year-old man wanted for months on a charge of manslaughter in connection with the assault and subsequent death of an 18-year-old Western freshman during orientation week is now in custody.

Haroun Raselma turned himself into authorities Tuesday morning, four months and one day after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with the death of Gabriel Neil, police said.

Neil, a first-year health science student, was critically injured after being assaulted around 2 a.m. on the morning of Sept. 11, near Sarnia and Western roads, just off the university campus. Neil was transported to hospital and later died of his injuries.

Raselma, who is expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon, is one of two men charged with manslaughter in the case.

Aliyan Ahmed, 21, was taken into custody on the day of the assault and charged. During a bail hearing on Sept. 16, he was granted release on $10,000 bail with strict conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

Ahmed is set to appear in court next on Jan. 31, according to court records. He has no priors and was not a student at Western, according to the Ministry of the Attorney General and the university.

Trending Stories

Read more: Sept. 16, 2021: 21-year-old accused of manslaughter in death of Gabriel Neil released on bail

Few details have been made public about what transpired on the morning of Sept. 11. Police have declined to issue further information due to the ongoing court proceedings.

The 18-year-old Neil was described by his family in a statement as a “gentle and kind soul who made friends wherever he went.”

Neil, who aspired to become a doctor, was “excited to be starting his first year of Kinesiology at Western,” the statement, issued shortly after his death, read.

Gabriel Neil View image in full screen
Gabriel Neil. Supplied by family

Neil’s death was the city’s tenth homicide of 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time, police stressed that his death was not associated to allegations of mass drugging and sexual assaults on Western’s campus reported the same weekend.

“These two incidents should, in no way, be connected, and these types of unfounded comments are hurtful to Mr. Neil’s family,” Chief Steve Williams told reporters.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagInvestigation tagLondon Police tagManslaughter tagSuspect tagWestern University tagLondon Police Service tagSarnia Road tagwestern road tagGabriel Neil tagaliyan ahmed tagHaroun Raselma tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers