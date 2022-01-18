Menu

Politics

Manitoba cabinet shuffle is the first since Heather Stefanson became premier

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted January 18, 2022 10:44 am
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson speaks to media prior to the reading of the speech from the throne at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson speaks to media prior to the reading of the speech from the throne at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. JGW

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson is shuffling her cabinet this afternoon for the first time since taking over the top job in November.

The shuffle comes as the Progressive Conservative government continues to score low in opinion polls and faces heavy criticism over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manitoba premier boots Ron Schuler from cabinet, Reg Helwer new infrastructure minister – Dec 30, 2021

The only notable lineup change before today was the removal of Ron Schuler, the former infrastructure minister, from cabinet in December.

Stefanson said she made the move because Schuler’s messaging on COVID-19 vaccines was inconsistent with the government’s efforts to get people immunized.

Read more: Manitoba politician out of cabinet over messaging on vaccines, premier says

Manitoba has seen the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital jump, and the number of people in intensive care is well above pre-pandemic normal capacity.

Federal statistics also show that Manitoba has recorded the second-highest per-capita death rate from COVID-19 among all provinces.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
