A video sent in by a Global Okanagan viewer shows a river otter on the ice of the Kettle River in Midway.

The otter can be seen spending time on the ice — just hanging out.

River Otters spend a lot of time in the water, but their dens are on land.

They are also near sighted, because there vision is adapted for underwater viewing.