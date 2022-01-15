Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Fire that destroyed Coldstream, B.C. home under investigation: RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 15, 2022 1:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Coldstream home destroyed by fire' Coldstream home destroyed by fire
A residential fire that destroyed a North Okanagan home on Friday night has been deemed suspicious by police.

RCMP are investigating a residential fire that destroyed a North Okanagan home Friday night as suspicious.

The blaze happened along Hawthorne Place in Coldstream, B.C., around 7 p.m. Officials said by the time crews from the Coldstream Fire Department arrived, the home was fully engulfed.

At least eight fire trucks were on scene, along with police and B.C. Ambulance.

Read more: 6 children including 1 infant in hospital following Mississauga house fire

RCMP say they evacuated neighbouring residences as firefighters fought to get the blaze under control.

“A full and comprehensive investigation into the incident is being undertaken,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

Another view of Friday night’s house fire in Coldstream, B.C. View image in full screen
Another view of Friday night’s house fire in Coldstream, B.C. Julie Husband

“The investigation is in the preliminary stages and the cause of the fire remains undetermined. However, at this time, we are treating the fire as suspicious.

“The residence has been secured to allow officers to conduct their investigation and for the examination and collection of any physical evidence at the scene.”

Police are asking anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity, or has information that may assist the investigation, to contact the RCMP at 250-545-7171.

