Health

B.C. youth hockey player tests positive for COVID-19 after out-of-province tournament

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted January 13, 2022 9:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Look ahead to Friday’s B.C. government COVID-19 briefing about hospitalization numbers' Look ahead to Friday’s B.C. government COVID-19 briefing about hospitalization numbers
Global's Keith Baldrey looks ahead to Friday's COVID-19 briefing by the B.C. government, and what it's expected to say about hospitalizations.

One member of the Burnaby Winter Club’s Under-11 A1 team has tested positive for COVID-19, following an out-of-province tournament last weekend.

Global News has learned the team travelled to Strathmore, Alta. from between Jan. 6 and Jan. 10 for a Hockey Canada-sanctioned tournament.

Read more: B.C. minor hockey grappling with chronic referee shortage

A parent with multiple children enrolled at the club is questioning why the team chose to travel instead of withdrawing, after youth sports tournaments were recently put on hold in B.C.

Global News is protecting the identity of the parent, as they fear speaking out could cause consequences for their children.

“What makes you think you can go to another province and participate in a tournament when tournaments in your own province have been cancelled?” they said.

“There needs to be some accountability.”

Read more: B.C. junior hockey team hiring position to focus on players’ mental health

The parent also told Global News those who went were asked not to post to social media, and that the team has not been able to practice at the rink as a precaution.

“The frustrating part is that we are told we can’t do certain things, and these guys are going out there and doing it. If there’s going to be rules, they have to be followed.”

Read more: Nk’maplqs Challenge Cup: the ‘Stanley Cup’ for B.C. First Nations

In a statement, Burnaby Winter Club said the team went with the permission of BC Hockey and the Pacific Coast Amateur Hockey Association.

The club said one player tested positive with a rapid test, but it doesn’t believe the player contracted COVID-19 at the tournament.

There have been no additional positive test results for the team, the statement said.

It added it is committed to health and safety of its athletes, members, employees and community, but declined to comment further.

Global News have reached out to the Pacific Coast Amateur Association and BC Hockey for comment.

